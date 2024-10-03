Ashburton Jersey Ltd Buys Shares of 300 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Tesla by 138.1% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

TSLA opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $795.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

