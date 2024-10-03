Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 753,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,354,000 after purchasing an additional 352,566 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.