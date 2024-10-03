Ashburton Jersey Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,410 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock worth $648,616,023. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PLTR opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.