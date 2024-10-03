Truist Financial Corp Has $36.59 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 127,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

