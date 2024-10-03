Creekside Partners Buys Shares of 3,224 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 194,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 73,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $85.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

