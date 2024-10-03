Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.39. 12,248,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,805,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

