9,937 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

