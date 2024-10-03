Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,681 shares during the quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $481.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.03. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

