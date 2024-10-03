Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $303.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

