Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NPV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,274. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

