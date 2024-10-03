JLB & Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,841.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $794.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.