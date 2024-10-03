Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,045.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84,196 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,368,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 95,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,542,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $17,658,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $185.16.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,278,838 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

