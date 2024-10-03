Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 12,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,187. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

