Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
