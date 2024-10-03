Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 116,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,558. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
