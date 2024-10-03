Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 4.2 %
GREEL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 2,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
