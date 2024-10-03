Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 23,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
