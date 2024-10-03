Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

VLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 23,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

