Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

