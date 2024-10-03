Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,072 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $7,898,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $303.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.59 and a 200-day moving average of $271.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

