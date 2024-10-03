Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7,453.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 51,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Salesforce by 130.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 105,972 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $279.48 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,494,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $18,773,713. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

