Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $116.45 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.