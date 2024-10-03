Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 267,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,701,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,319,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,643,000 after acquiring an additional 146,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.50. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

