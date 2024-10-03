Davis Capital Management Sells 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davis Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 327,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

