Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.72 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 4,462,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,968,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,363,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,985,553 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $197,477,754.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 797,683,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,596,235,790.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $154,725,779.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 802,668,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,721,473,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $304.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,601,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

