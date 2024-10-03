Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 5.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 230,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,852,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

