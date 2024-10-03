Park National Corp OH Sells 8,815 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

