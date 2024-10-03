DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 2.9%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.81. 571,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,875,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Get DHT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.86%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in DHT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.