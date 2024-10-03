Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.47.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile



Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

