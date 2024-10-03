Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 5,558,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,712,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lucid Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,706,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 334,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.