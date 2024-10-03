Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Etsy traded as low as $50.54 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 753057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

