Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading 4.8% Higher

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. Approximately 126,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 796,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

