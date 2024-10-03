Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 1.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.52. 5,460,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 40,054,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,162.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,565 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.