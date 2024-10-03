Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Up 0.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 1,920,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,414,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 269,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

