Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 1,215,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,218,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
