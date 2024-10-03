Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 1,215,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,218,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 328,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

