Komodo Market Cap Hits $31.59 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.59 million and $1.19 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00036053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,497,966 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

