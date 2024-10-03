Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $42.05 on Major Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $42.05 or 0.00069270 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $369.41 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,995 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,990.8880055 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.59369958 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $28,473,058.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

