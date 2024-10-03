Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $53.25 million and $155,898.70 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,704.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00523240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00030495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00232710 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00029216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00072704 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,763,636 coins and its circulating supply is 77,764,764 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

