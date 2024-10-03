aelf Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.22 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, aelf has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $262.45 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

