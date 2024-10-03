Fetch.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240.22 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $240.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00040324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.