Financial Review: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB)

MariaDB and Bentley Systems are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and Bentley Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $54.56 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.93 Bentley Systems $1.29 billion 11.12 $326.71 million $1.07 46.32

Analyst Ratings

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MariaDB. MariaDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MariaDB and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88

Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than MariaDB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of MariaDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -72.29% N/A -146.29% Bentley Systems 29.17% 31.71% 8.48%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats MariaDB on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB



MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Bentley Systems



Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

