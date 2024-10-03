Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Down 4.6%

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.63. 714,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,284,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

