Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 3.3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 5,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
