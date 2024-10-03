Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Up 3.3%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 5,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 72,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.