Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 122,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,532,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.