MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Up 3.8%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.8 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.