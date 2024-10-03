MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares Up 3.8%

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

