Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 17,593 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 17,593 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.35, for a total value of C$3,014,560.55.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$183.23. 126,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$219.00 to C$209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$221.00 to C$209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$197.57.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

