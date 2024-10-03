Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells 17,593 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 17,593 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.35, for a total value of C$3,014,560.55.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.85, for a total transaction of C$4,946,250.00.
TFI International Stock Performance
TSE:TFII traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$183.23. 126,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$144.42 and a 52 week high of C$220.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$198.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
