Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 19,532 Shares

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $166,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,243,069 shares in the company, valued at $27,566,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,601 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $13,624.51.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $586,985.48.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,453 shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $37,672.38.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SABA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 28,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,154. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at $2,833,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

