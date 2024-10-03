Exact Sciences (EXAS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2024 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Exact Sciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

9/13/2024 – Exact Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Exact Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Exact Sciences is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 698,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at $958,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

