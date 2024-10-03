Dentgroup LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dentgroup LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $379.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average is $360.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

