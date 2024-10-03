Dentgroup LLC Has $540,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

