M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

